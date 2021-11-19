After the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial returned a not-guilty verdict on all counts on Friday, President Joe Biden told reporters that “the jury system works.”

“Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded,” Biden said. “The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.”

In an official statement released by the White House Friday afternoon, Biden added, “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”

President Biden went on to ask Americans to protest “peacefully” and abide by the law following the verdict.



“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy,” Biden said. “The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts in connection with shooting and killing two men (Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber) and injuring a third (Gaige Grosskreutz) when he showed up with an AR-15 style rifle amid protests in Kenosha last year.

The multiple charges against him included first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Charges of failure to comply with an emergency order and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two men) have been dismissed.