Police were forced to break up a massive party on the University of Colorado – Boulder campus on Saturday night, the Colorado Springs CBS affiliate reports.

The party took place in an area of the campus that students call “The Hill.” Police estimate more than 1,000 people attended the party and many of them were not wearing masks or following COVID-19 regulations.

Along with being a super spreader event, the party later turned violent. Students reportedly flipped cars and committed other property damage. Some party-goers refused to leave when Boulder Police arrived to disperse the gathering. This prompted the city’s SWAT unit to descend on the scene.

CU Boulder released a statement following Saturday’s events explaining it is aware of what happened. The school is threatening sanctions against the students who were present as well as condemning their behavior.

“We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property,” the statement reads.

“Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations. Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted,” CU Boulder added.