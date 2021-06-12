An Allentown, Pennsylvania woman has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot after allegedly trying to have her husband killed on a payment plan.

WFMZ reports Allentown police charged Claudia Carrion, 44, with a single count of criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective to murder her husband.

Investigators conducted an undercover operation after the Allentown Police Department’s vice unit received information from a confidential informant that a woman was trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband. An undercover police detective then met with Carrion, who “described in detail why she wanted her husband killed,” according to court records.

Carrion allegedly agreed to pay the detective $4,000 for her husband’s murder. She couldn’t pay the entire amount up front, so she allegedly paid a $100 deposit after some negotiations, agreeing to pay weekly installments on the remaining $3,900.

She was then taken into custody.

During an interview, Carrion told authorities that her husband had abused her and cheated on her with several other women. However, authorities say there are no records of Carrion calling police about any abuse.

Carrion was arraigned at 12:15 a.m. Friday before District Judge Donna R. Butler on a single charge of criminal solicitation to commit homicide, records show. She was housed in Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 2:15 p.m. July 8 before District Judge David M. Howells Jr. Carrion is being represented by the public defender’s office but court papers do not list a specific attorney.