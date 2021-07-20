A boy in Oklahoma died Monday after he attempted the TikTok “blackout” challenge, police say.

The boy, who lived in Bethany, was found unresponsive at Western Oaks Apartments with ligature marks around his neck Monday night, as officials from the Bethany Police Department say he was taken to OU Children’s Hospital and died around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have found that family members believe the boy’s death was not a suicide, but rather an attempt at the TikTok challenge, which a 12-year-old in Colorado died from a few months back after attempting it himself.