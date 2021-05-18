On Sunday night a seven-year-old boy in Akron, Ohio had to go to the local Children’s Hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he discovered under a couch in his home. He suffered gunshot wounds on both his hand and leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Akron police responded to the incident at about 8:50 p.m. local time. They say that the boy’s mother, 42-year-old Deatrice Woodall, admitted that she left the gun that the boy shot himself with under the couch. Police also searched a vehicle and found a gun she allegedly put into the car. During that search they also found what they believe are methamphetamines, a digital scale, and an unspecified amount of cash.

According to WKYC, Woodall was arrested and hit with charges for: Endangering children, weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The victim, as well as another child, are now in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.