Ohio authorities have indicted 45 people on drug trafficking charges.

The indictments took some time, as they were the result of a long-standing undercover drug operation called Operation Red, White, and Bust. Authorities in four Ohio counties were hoping to stop the sale of narcotics and opioids like fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, according to WHIO.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced the news on Friday. The operation was overseen by U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of the sheriff’s offices of Fayette, Ross, Highland, and Hocking counties. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chillicothe Police Department also assisted.

“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Yost said. “Great job by this task force whose work to remove drug traffickers from our communities will prevent overdoses and save lives—now that’s something to celebrate!”

Of the 45 people, 29 have been arrested, seven remain at large, and the nine other had already been apprehended by police for other crimes, per NBC4i.

“This operation is not the end but merely a continuation of our collective efforts to keep drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Stanforth said. “This success is due to the cooperative efforts with many agencies, including the 23 Pipeline Task Force, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.”