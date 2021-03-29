The New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit will investigate the video of a vicious beating of an Asian man inside a subway car, New York’s CW affiliate reports.

A video posted by the Twitter account @AsianDawn4 started to go viral on Monday showing a Black man relentlessly beating an Asian man on a Manhattan-bound J train at the Kosciuszko Street station in Brooklyn. The near-minute-long video shows show a fight between the two men during which the Black man gets the upper hand. He starts to punch the Asian man while he’s defenseless before eventually choking him until he’s unconscious.

Warning: The below video contains violence.

The video starts as the fight is ensuing so the cause of the altercation is unclear. However, with targeted attacks against Asian Americans on the rise, some viewers were concerned that the attack was racially motivated. As a result, the NYPD is taking it upon themselves to figure out what exactly happened.