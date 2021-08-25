Nate Husser is hooping for the greater good. Last weekend, the “Teriyaki” rapper returned to his roots in order to give back, with a charity basketball tournament in his Montreal neighbourhood of Little Burgundy.

Husser holds the yearly tournament to raise money for local youth in need of financial support for annual sports fees. The 2021 tournament took place on August 21, and brought in $2,000 to help the underprivileged kids who would otherwise be missing out on playing the sports they love.

”Where I’m from, every summer it’s a traditional thing. So now, being older and all, I just wanted to carry the tradition and bring my own flavour to it,” Nate Husser tells Complex of the fundraiser. He teamed up with ThugMansionFamily to organize and execute the event for the community.

“The goal is to just fund more sporting activities for underprivileged youth in the hood and eventually worldwide,” he adds.

Check out the images captured at the tournament below.

