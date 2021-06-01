In Mexico, the Jalisco cartel has declared war on the government, kidnapping Guanajuato police officers on their days off and killing them in front of their families, the Associated Press reports.

The murders are in defiance of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s “hugs, not bullets” policy to prevent any wars with cartels, as they’re now going after the state’s Tactical Group, which they feel has treated them unfairly.

“If you want war, you’ll get a war,” a banner from the cartel read in May. “We have already shown that we know where you are. We are coming for all of you… For each member of our firm (CJNG) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals, wherever they are, at their homes, in their patrol vehicles.”