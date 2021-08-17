A man died Saturday after being captured on video dangling from a Utah amusement park sky ride before falling off.

The 32-year-old was hanging from the sight-seeing ride at Lagoon Amusement Park before he fell about 50 feet, Local News 8 reports. Farmington Police are investigating the death, which they were notified of Monday, telling Fox 13 that the accident was unintentional.

A video captured by witness Lucy Grace Astilla, who went to the park for a birthday party, shows the unidentified man holding a protective bar on the ride as his body hangs off. The clip was filmed around 6 p.m., moments before his 50-foot drop.

“I’m thinking, ‘This is just a professional gymnast or a stunt,’” Astilla reflected when speaking to Local News 8.