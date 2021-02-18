A New Hampshire man turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly putting two severed rabbit heads on a woman’s car, New York Post reports.

Esteven Hincapie, 24, has been accused of sending threatening text messages to a woman he knew two months ago. Hincapie allegedly sent the woman a text informing her that he left a “surprise” for her outside. On Dec. 29, she discovered the severed rabbit heads on her car, and called the police.

Hincapie has been charged with three counts of criminal threatening, as well as two counts of cruelty to animals.

An investigation is still being conducted by police. It’s unclear how Hincapie knows the woman.