One of Malcolm X’s daughters was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment by her daughter, according to ABC 7 NY and Business Insider.

Authorities say Malikah Shabazz, 56, was found deceased at around 4:40 p.m. EST. She was found in her Midwood home on East 28th Street.

Malcolm X had six children with his wife Betty Shabazz, all of them daughters. Their names are Qubilah Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, and Malikah Shabazz.

Shabazz’ death comes just days after two men were exonerated in the convicted killing of Malcolm X 55 years ago. Malcolm X’s daughters requested his murder investigation be reopened in light of new evidence. The family revealed a letter written by a New York police officer that they say shows the NYPD and the FBI were behind the 1965 assassination of their father.

The investigation behind Malikah Shabazz’s death is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.