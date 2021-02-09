A Texas lawyer’s inability to turn the cat-face filter off during a Zoom meeting forced him to clarify to a judge that “I’m here live, I’m not a cat.”

In the process he also provided what is sure to be the most absurd clip you see all day:

As you can see in the brief clip, the lawyer, identified as Rod Ponton, declares that “I’m prepared to go forward with it.” Truly a pro.

As for the judge, the Hon. Roy Ferguson acknowledged this is the type of thing that happens in a working world adapting to COVID. From his own Twitter account he commented on the incident and, just like in the clip, didn’t seem bothered at all.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on),” he wrote. “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

Vice spoke to Ponton in a follow-up interview. Interpreting intent through written quotes can be difficult, but he seems less jazzed. He says he was using his secretary’s computer when this all happened.

“I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on,” Ponton said. “All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal.”