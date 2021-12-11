Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning after at least 50 people were killed from tornados that laid a path of destruction throughout the Midwest late Friday night.

“We’re going to lose over 50 people, probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100,” Beshear said at a press conference. “It’s devastating.”

Beshear took to Twitter this morning to request that President Joe Biden declare a federal state of emergency. “This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss of life,” he wrote. “I have declared a state of emergency and submitted a request to @POTUS for an immediate federal emergency declaration.”

The governor added, “I want to personally thank every local EMS employee, police officer, firefighter and first responder. And to all of our Kentucky families impacted by these devastating tornados, we want you to know we are here for you and we are praying for you.”

ABC News reports there were were at least 18 confirmed tornadoes across four states: Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

The city of Mayfield, Kentucky was hit particularly hard, including a candle manufacturing factory where roughly 110 employees were working when the tornado hit after 10:30 p.m. ET.

“This tornado event may surpass the 1974 super outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky’s history,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said.

Per Fox News, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has also urged Biden to send federal assistance to Kentucky.

“I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth,” McConnell said in a statement.

“Thank you to the first responders and the National Guard for their brave efforts amid this tragedy. As I continue to get reports from my staff, local and state officials, we will work with the entire Kentucky federal delegation to support Governor Andy Beshear’s request for federal assistance in order to aid these hard-hit communities with the funding and resources they need to rebuild.”