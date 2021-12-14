When it comes to money, people either brag about how much they have or complain about not having enough. One thing that’s not discussed enough, though, is how to save it and how to make it work for you. Thankfully there are folks like Irvin Peña who are changing that by regularly sharing snackable financial advice on his social media channels.

As an author, speaker, and business owner, Peña has firsthand knowledge on the subject and his fresh perspective on business, finance, and money-saving tricks is clutch for anyone looking to expand theirs as well. We recently connected with the popular content creator, who dished sage advice on everything from building credit the right way and how to turn your side hustle into a legit business. Checkout the clips below for some of Peña’s latest major keys.