A former high school student is being charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes after unlawfully accessing his school’s computer database, putting a quote from Adolf Hitler in the yearbook, and attributing it to George Floyd.

According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Connecticut high school grad Hollister Tryon submitted the following quote: “It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.” He credited the words to the late George Floyd, presumably as some form of twisted irony.

Tryon reportedly also put a quote referencing drugs and Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in another student's yearbook. He was banned from going to his Glastonbury High School graduation after his actions were discovered, and he was arrested on Friday. He was being held on a $5,000 bond but was freed after paying $500 cash.

Glastonbury High School administrators responded to Tryon’s actions in a statement back in May, saying that they will pay closer attention to what quotes are submitted beforehand.

“We deeply regret not having caught the act of bigotry and vandalism before the yearbook was printed,” administrators said. “We are examining and will revise our yearbook procedures for collecting and reviewing future student submissions.”

President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford David Waren also told WTNH that this incident harmed their community.

“They certainly underscore the importance of anti-bias education and Holocaust education,” he said. “This is an opportune moment for the school to re-double their effort in this regard.”

Tryon is headed back to Manchester Superior Court on Aug. 6 and faces up to five years in prison on each count if convicted.