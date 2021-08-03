A probe by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state employees.

The findings were announced Tuesday after a four-month investigation pointed to a toxic work environment under Cuomo, who has denied the allegations against him.

Sexual harassment claims against Cuomo first surfaced in March, as at least six women accused the state’s leader of unwanted advances or acting inappropriately.

A full investigative report from the AG’s office can be viewed here, finding that Cuomo harassed at least 11 women and retaliated against a former employee who complained of his behavior, with 179 witnesses giving interviews. James said Tuesday that the findings conclude the governor “sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law.” Cuomo was reportedly interviewed for 11 hours for the probe.

In the 165-page report, women detail their allegations, such as the governor allegedly touching a woman’s butt while taking a selfie, calling two staffers “mingle mamas,” telling one woman he was “lonely” and “wanted to be touched,” touching one woman between her shoulder and breast, making comments about playing “strip poker,” and kissing a woman on the cheek without permission.

“I am inspired by all of the brave women who came forward,” James said of the investigation Tuesday. “But more importantly, I believe them and thank them for their bravery.”

Cuomo released a prerecorded video response on Tuesday—embedded in full above and excerpted below—running over 14 minutes. Of his face touching and kissing, he said he’s “been making the same gesture in public all my life.”

He also stated, “I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

After initial allegations came to light this year, Cuomo said he “never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone,” adding that he was “not going to resign,” despite calls for his resignation from at least 59 state democrats. President Joe Biden previously said Cuomo should resign if the allegations were found to be true.