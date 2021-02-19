Ad Age reports sales of Gorilla Glue have skyrocketed since Tessica Brown’s unfortunate retelling on TikTok about using the spray adhesive on her hair went viral.

Gorilla Glue’s search volume on Amazon soared by 4,378 percent, while its best seller rank increased 129 percent, which translates into a significant spike in sales. Google searches also jumped 50 times in the month of February, compared to January.

“Brown’s bad news was their good news,” Robert Passikoff, founder and president of consultancy Brand Keys, said. “Nobody died. It’s one of those things where from a brand perspective, almost everyone is saying, from a rational perspective, you probably ought to watch what you’re putting on your head.”

Brown revealed earlier this month that she used Gorilla Glue’s spray adhesive in place of her normal hair spray, but the decision backfired when she realized that she couldn’t move her hair anymore.

Her confession has been met with its fair share of jokes and doubters, but her very real problem was finally resolved last week, thanks to the Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng performed what would’ve been a $12,000 procedure for free.

“I looked up the compound, the main active ingredient in Gorilla Glue, polyurethane, and we figured out the science and how to break it down,” Dr. Oberg said. “So I decided, we’re going to reinvent the wheel.”