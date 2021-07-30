On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that no charges are warranted in the 2018 death of 40-year-old Black woman Tamla Horsford.

As the Associated Press reports, the GBI released the results of its probe into the death of Horsford, who was found dead in the backyard of a house after attending an “adult slumber party” with several people in November, 2018. Horsford’s family have long suspected that she was murdered or there was foul play, but the GBI said a district attorney’s review of probe results “determined the facts and investigative findings do not support pursuit and prosecution of criminal charges.”

Horsford’s death was initially ruled an accident by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and at the time it was concluded she fell from a second story balcony at the property. Her autopsy results revealed a blood alcohol level of .23, and traces of both Xanax and marijuana were also discovered. When her death was reported online, a growing number of people suspected foul play and demanded to know more about what actually happened.

Even 50 Cent and T.I. called for an investigation in her death last year. Kim Kardashian also voiced her support for a thorough investigation into the situation. While the investigation was first closed in February, 2019, the case was reopened last year.