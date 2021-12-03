Georgia authorities say they’ve arrested a 13-year-old boy who admitted to shooting his sister during a botched gun sale.

According to CNN, the tragic incident took place last week in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville, where Wilson Brandon Scott III was allegedly making and selling “ghost guns” from his home. Investigators say that on Nov. 27, two men came to the teen’s residence after expressing interest in buying a firearm; however, the men reportedly had no intention of paying for the illegal gun, and ended up stealing it from the boy.

As the robbers fled the scene, Wilson opened fire and accidentally shot his 14-year-old sister, Kyra Scott outside their home. The girl was reportedly rushed to Wellstar Douglas Hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office confirmed they had arrested Wilson as well as 19-year-old Yusef Jabryil McArthur El, one of the two suspected robbers. Wilson told authorities he had shot his sister during the incident. He has since been charged with felony murder, while McArthur El was hit with robbery and felony murder charges. Law enforcement is now trying to identify the second man involved in the case.

“It’s so sad … because the mother’s losing two kids at one time,” Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said during a press conference. “He’s selling those weapons on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta – everywhere.”

Investigators say it’s unclear how long Wilson had been making and selling “ghost guns”—untraceable weapons that are often assembled from parts purchased online.

The teens’ family have since set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of Kyra’s funeral. As of Thursday night, more than 370 people had donated a total of $14,729.

“Kyra was the kindest little girl you would’ve ever met. She had the biggest heart and always wanted to be around her family,” the page read. “… This is a very difficult time for our family and we ask for your prayers … My family appreciates anything you can donate.