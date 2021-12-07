A boater came across 69 pounds of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys on Saturday, with police estimating the haul has a street value of more than $1 million.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Division Chief Adam Hoffner ​​​​told the Miami Herald that the good Samaritan discovered the large shipment off Islamorada in the Upper Keys.

Thomas G. Martin, Chief Patrol Agent for U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of the package.

“Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys,” Martin wrote. “The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.”

The discovery arrives several months after a snorkeler in the Florida Keys came across 25 bricks of cocaine, which ended up weighing 68 pounds. The drugs were reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who then turned them over to the U.S. Border Patrol, which said the find was worth over $1.5 million.