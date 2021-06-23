A Florida bartender is being praised for his subtle but effective way of stepping up in defense of two bar patrons who were being harassed.

Earlier this month, Twitter user @trinityallie shared a photo of the bartender in question that went promptly went viral, telling her followers he was “legit the type of bartender everyone needs.” In the photo, the bartender is seen holding out a clipboard typically reserved for settling tabs. Clipped on the board is a handwritten note from the bartender that reads:

“If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He’s giving ME the creeps.”

Later, @trinityallie said she asked the bartender to pose for the photo after the creep in question left the bar, which the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Cohen points out was the No Vacancy bar and restaurant in St. Petersburg.

The woman also detailed what transpired after the note was shared, explaining that the bartender told the man to “get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested.” When the man responded by complaining that the bartender was being “a little aggressive,” the bartender pointed out he was “aggressively hitting on” the women and needed to leave.

After the tweeted photo went viral, the bartender identified himself as Max Gutierrez. According to Gutierrez, who also commented on the widely shared photo on Reddit, the creep in question attempted to return to the No Vacancy bar after the incident and he refused to serve him.

The handwritten note on a clipboard approach to ensuring patrons are safe from harassment is one of many such methods utilized in drinking establishments across the country. Some bartenders, for example, know to look for made-up drink orders that are intended to serve as a code from patrons who are experiencing harassment.

Below, see the viral photo of Gutierrez, as well as a sampling of the praise he’s received from the public for his swift action.