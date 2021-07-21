A Louisiana father was murdered on Sunday morning, after he confronted a teenage boy who broke into house trying to see his underage daughter.

According to WBRZ, 34-year-old Dezmon Hamilton was shot by 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter at around 8 A.M. after he entered a second-story window of Hamilton’s home to try and visit his 14-year-old daughter. According to the police report, both Hamilton and Mcquirter were armed when the shooting took place. They both fired shots at each other, and Mcquirter was injured and taken to the hospital. Hamilton was declared dead on the scene.

Police Chief David McDavid originally believed the incident to be a break-in until it was revealed that the teen was going to the home to see the underage daughter. It is currently unclear who started shooting first, but the teen is facing charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

One of Hamilton’s colleagues took to social media to speak about his murder and his time working together with him. Hamilton was an entrepreneur who was involved with several businesses around his Zachary community.

“One of the clients of our design business, Dezmon Hamilton, was murdered Sunday morning. We designed the layout of a snowball stand and car wash he was building in Zachary,” his acquaintance, Carl Gibson tweeted following the murder. “We spoke often, and I had met with him several times for the meetings downtown,” his acquaintance, Carl Gibson tweeted following the murder.”