An elderly man was found dead in the hallway of his Staten Island, New York apartment building Monday morning with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest.

NBC New York reports police responded to a call of an unconscious man inside a building on Corson Avenue and found Robert Raynor, believed to be 80-years-old, lying in the first floor hallway shirtless and unresponsive.

“I touch little girls” was scrawled across his chest in a black marker, authorities said. “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” was also written on him. Pronounced dead at the scene, Raynor reportedly suffered a broken nose, injuries to both arms and swelling to his eyes and cheeks as if he had been beaten.

“There was a banging around the night before, like someone throwing someone around,” Isaac Williams, a neighbor who found the body, told the New York Daily News. “I saw him lying there. I didn’t get too close. The man was just dead. What was written on his chest was just disrespectful. I don’t believe it. He was an old man. He couldn’t even get around.”

According to investigators, Raynor had 24 prior arrests to his name, but no record of pedophilia. His name does not appear in the state’s online registry of known sex offenders.

The NYPD homicide division is handling the investigation and the city’s medical examiner is determining the cause of death.