A COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in North Canaan, Connecticut has left eight people dead and nearly 100 infected.

According to a statement released by the facility, a total of 89 residents and staff members at Geer Village Senior Community have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of October. As of last Friday, 11 residents and one staff member remain in isolation.

“We are encouraged to see only three active cases of COVID-19 remaining within our nursing home,” Kevin O’Connell, the Geer Village Senior Community CEO, said last week. “Of the total 67 residents affected over the course of this outbreak, 56 are fully recovered and off isolation. Sadly, we have lost 8 individuals with serious underlying health issues to COVID.”

Back in October, the facility first released information regarding the outbreak, at which time it identified three positive cases among residents and staff members who were fully vaccinated against the virus.

O’Connell said Geer Nursing residents and staff will be eligible for booster shots once the facility has gone two full weeks with no new positive cases.

“We’re following the guidance of the Department of Health,” he said, “and they do not recommend providing booster to anybody with active infections for 14 days after the outbreak. … We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates for residents, staff, families and community stakeholders as the situation changes.”