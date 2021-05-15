In the latest in a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes on a refugee camp Saturday killed at least eight children and two adults, NBC News reports, making it the deadliest single incident of the current Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Hours later, another Israeli air raid destroyed a high-rise tower that housed the offices of several international media outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

“This is an incredibly disturbing development,” Pruitt continued. “We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life,” he said, adding that the AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and was engaged with the U.S. State Department to learn more.

The attack came just hours after an air strike flattened a three-story house in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, killing eight children aged 14 and under and two women from an extended family of Palestinians. At least 15 people were also wounded in the bombardment.

Almeqdad Jameel, a resident of Shati refugee camp, told Al Jazeera that at least five missiles were fired from Israeli fighter jets on the house.

“A wall of fire filled the street, and shrapnel and glass flew everywhere,” he said. “The sound was deafening, and terrified everyone.”

Since the most recent escalation of violence began last Friday (May 7), at least 129 Palestinians, including 39 children, have been killed in Gaza. In Israel, nine people have been killed. Hundreds have been wounded on both sides.