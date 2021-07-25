An Australian teen was offered a $20,000 reward by Doritos after her discovery of what the company called a rare “puffy” chip went viral.

As reported by 9News, 13-year-old Rylee Stuart, who accepted the offer from the chip brand, posted a video of the bizarre snack to TikTok. The video showed an inflated Doritos chip with the caption, “I found a puff Dorito. Is this valuable or should I just eat?” Viewers quickly encouraged Stuart to bring the chip to auction, so she went and listed the singular chip on eBay for 99 cents. She soon received bids upwards of $100,000.

The story eventually attracted the attention of the snack company itself. “We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos,” said Vanita Pandey, the chief marketing officer at Doritos, to 9News. “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Rylee and her family and we’ve loved following her story.” The teen admitted that she almost ate the valuable chip, but that she “thought she better save it for later.”

This bloated Doritos chip isn’t the first food to rake in a ton of cash. Recently, a chicken nugget shaped like a character from the popular video game Among Us sold on eBay for $100,000. The official Among Us Twitter account even acknowledged the unique McDonald’s nugget. “Here is a cursed tribute to a strange week, may the winner be blessed by the bean form forever,” the account wrote.