Dictionary.com added over 300 news words, terms, and revised definitions, some of which are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among them are terms like “long COVID,” which it defines as “a condition characterized by symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an acute phase of Covid-19 infection.” The term “long hauler” is also included, and means “a person who experiences symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an associated acute illness or active infection.”



John Kelly, managing editor of Dictionary.com, recognized the importance of updating Dictionary.com to reflect the world at large. “It’s a complicated and challenging society we live in,” he said, per CNN. “Language changes to help us grapple with it.”

Some of the terms added also reflect our changing views on race and identity. “Cultural appropriation, defined as “the adoption, usually without acknowledgment, of cultural identity markers from subcultures or minority communities into mainstream culture by people with a relatively privileged status,” was also included.



As was “deplatforming,” which Dictionary.com defines as “to prohibit (a person or people) from sharing their views in a public forum, especially by banning a user from posting on a social media website or application.”

Other race-related words include “DEI”—or diversity, equity, and inclusion—and “one-drop rule,” among others. For tech words, “5G” or “fifth generation” was added, as was “domestic terrorism.” “zaddy,” “y’all” the slang definition for “snack,” and more.

But the new words aren’t all so serious. “Yeet,” which Dictionary.com describes as “an exclamation of enthusiasm, approval, triumph, pleasure, joy, etc,” was also added. “Zaddy” and “y’all” were included too.