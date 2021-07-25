Derek Chauvin’s first prison mugshots were released on Saturday, nearly one month after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd.

The photos, published by TMZ, were reportedly taken on June 28 at Oak Park Heights correctional facility in Minnesota, which is located about 30 miles from where Floyd was killed. Chauvin was convicted of killing the 46-year-old Black man who died during an arrest on May 25, 2020. Cellphone footage showed a handcuffed Floyd gasping and pleading for help as several Minneapolis police officers pinned him to the ground. Chauvin, who was among the officers, was filmed pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as bystanders demanded officers to stop.

“I can’t breathe!” Floyd repeatedly said during the incident.

“It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk,” Chauvin reportedly responded.

The video Floyd eventually lost consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the incident. He was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison—about eight years fewer than prosecutors were seeking. A judge rejected his request for a new trial.

Chauvin is eligible for supervised release after he serves two-thirds of sentence. The ex-officer is still facing federal civil rights charges in connection to Floyd’s murder.