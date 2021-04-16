An adult man inexplicably shared a video of himself on TikTok getting embarrassed by a 12-year-old who confronted him for hanging a Confederate flag on his porch. The exchange, which was captured by a security camera positioned outside his home, starts with the kid walking up to the grown man on his bike, and asking him why he has that particular flag on full display for all to see.

It appears the kid was willing to ride away and accept whatever answer he was given as a passing train drowns out his response, but then the adult attempted to engage even further. What we do hear is the man claim that his flag is “American,” and judging from his own TikTok account, which has since been deleted, only half of the flag is represent the United States.

The other half is, as the kid eloquently puts it in his rebuttal, “a goddamned racist flag.”

Following a brief back-and-forth about the racist flag, the man tells the kid to go on YouTube—a bastion of misinformation—to find out what the flag represents. “Do your research before you come to me and sound like a fucking retard,” he said. “You’re the one coming me telling me to remove a flag. It’s a freedom to fly that flag.”

After the man tells him to “do your research,” the kid fires back, “Maybe you should.” Check out their confrontation below.

Over the last year, the United States has been forced to reexamine the lingering prominence of the Confederate flag, which represents the Confederate States of America that fought in the Civil War in defense of its principles, which included the continued existence of slavery. This reckoning has led to Mississippi passing a bill that removed the Confederate emblem from its state flag, NASCAR banning the flying of the Confederate flag at its races, and more.

The Confederate flag conversation has also transitioned into a debate over monuments, statues, and military bases commemorating the legacy of people who owned slaves and supported the barbaric institution​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.