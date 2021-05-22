Just days after Target announced that it will no longer sell collectible cards due to a recent fight that took place outside of a Wisconsin location, Walmart found itself at the center of another chaotic incident this weekend when Pokémon fans rushed into the store to get their hands on a shortage of the trading cards.

Across social media, a new video showing scalpers race and fight each other over Pokémon cards has been making the rounds. While there weren’t any fists thrown or blood spilled, a dozen or so people can be seen rushing through the entrance of a Walmart the moment the doors were open to the public.

The stampede of people was there, of course, to buy up the newly stocked batch of Pokemon cards.

A recent shortage of Pokémon cards has resulted in several absurd incidents over the past few months. In March, a 28-year-old Tokyo man was arrested after he climbed down from a building rooftop with a rope to bust into a store so that he could steal the trading cards. Two months earlier, an incredibly rare Pokémon Blastoise card sold for $360,000 at an online auction. Even rappers have fallen victim to the craze: last October, Logic dropped $226,000 on a Charizard card.