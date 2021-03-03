Capitol police are boosting security at the Capitol building this week due to what’s described as “concerning intelligence” in connection with a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the erroneous belief that single-term POTUS Donald J. Trump will resume his presidency.

More specifically, the conspiracy theory asserts that March 4—a date which held inaugurations for many years prior to the 1937 ratification of the Twentieth Amendment—is the “true Inauguration Day.”

Per CBS News, who obtained a security bulletin on Wednesday, security guidance was issued by House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett in which it was noted that his team was working with Capitol police to keep an eye on possible demonstrations and other potential acts. While the threat is said to have declined since the fatal Capitol riot in January, those in the area can still expect a boosted presence of police at the Capitol, a move made to make certain that members of Congress and related staff members are kept safe.

Earlier this week, a rep for the U.S. Capitol Police shared a statement to Twitter stating the department was “aware of concerning information and intelligence” connected to the March 4 theory.

“Based on the intelligence that we have, the department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th,” the statement said, adding that this precautionary measure of “enhanced posture” has been communicated to the entire workforce. The National Guard will also “maintain a presence” at the Capitol, per Blodgett.

In the months since the fatal Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, headlines have focused on those who have faced charges for their alleged participation in the violence.

In February, the NAACP announced a federal lawsuit accusing Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers of conspiring to incite a violent riot. The suit, filed by the NAACP and the civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, was backed by Bennie Thompson and other members of Congress.

“The insurrection was the culmination of a carefully orchestrated, months-long plan to destroy democracy, to block the results of a fair and democratic election, and to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of African American voters who cast valid ballots,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said.