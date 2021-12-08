A Massachusetts-based cannabis company celebrated National Brownie Day on Wednesday by unveiling what it claims is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”

To promote the launch of its new brand Bubby’s Baked, MariMed Inc. took to Twitter to reveal the massive treat, which weighs 850 pounds, measures 3’ x 3’, and contains 20,000 milligrams of THC.

Baked by a team of five people in a large commercial oven at MariMed’s manufacturing facility in New Bedford, the brownie includes: 1,344 eggs, 250 lbs. of sugar, 212 lbs. of butter, 5.3 lbs. of vanilla extract, 81 lbs. of flour, two lbs. of baking powder, three lbs. of salt, and 122 lbs. of cocoa powder. The company is seeking a medical cannabis patient to purchase the final result.

USA Today notes shatters MariMed’s concoction shatters the world’s previous largest brownie (243 pounds) according to the Guinness World Records. However, MariMed’s Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall revealed that Guiness does not accept cannabis records.

“Unfortunately, Guinness World Records rejected our entry because they don’t accept cannabis related records,” Crandall said. “That was a disappointment, but we’re still very proud of what we accomplished!”