The Department of Defense has announced the transfer of a Guantánamo Bay detainee, marking a notable first for the Biden administration.

In a statement released early Monday morning, a Department of Defense spokesperson announced the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir from the prison to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Nasir, as highlighted in an NBC News report from Saphora Smith, is said to have been held in solitary confinement in a “windowless cell with the lights on constantly” during the period spanning from 2005 to 2007. On two separate occasions, Nasir launched a hunger strike to bring attention to the conditions he was facing at the facility.

“The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its long-time partnership in securing both countries’ national security interests,” the department said Monday. “The United States is also extremely grateful for the Kingdom’s willingness to support ongoing U.S. efforts to close the Guantánamo Bay Detention Facility.”

Per the department, there are now 39 prisoners left at the facility, which was launched by George W. Bush’s administration in 2002 and is known for being the site of numerous human rights violations.

During Biden’s two-term tenure as VP as part of the Obama administration, the publicly stated aim had been to close the military prison. While the number of people held at the camp was reduced significantly during the Obama administration, the team ultimately fell short of securing its closure.

In February of this year, the topic of the prison being closed during the Biden administration was broached during a briefing with White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Well, that certainly is our goal and our intention,” Psaki said when asked if Guantánamo Bay would be closed by the time Biden leaves office.