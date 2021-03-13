Bahamas hotel chain Baha Mar is tempting guests to stay by offering free stays or private jet rides home if they test positive for COVID-19.

As detailed in the chain’s “Travel with Confidence” initiative, the offer is to encourage guests to take on-site rapid COVID-19 testing. If the test comes back positive, the guests will be able to choose between a 14-day quarantined stay in a suite for free with a $150 dining credit, or a complimentary private jet ride home.

“It is our hope that through this program, our guests will feel confident when booking a stay with us, as well as valued and supported by the Baha Mar family should any issues arise during their trip," reads Baha Mar's statement on the initiative.

Essentially, the idea is to tempt guests by reassuring them that they won’t have to pay for their stay if they need to quarantine for two weeks. The program was first launched around three weeks ago, although it’s not clear how many, if any, guests have taken advantage of the offer.

"In this ever-changing travel environment, it is our goal to alleviate travelers' concerns surrounding COVID-19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our guests," said Baha Mar president Graeme Davis, per PR News Wire. "Our Travel with Confidence program is the first of its kind in the industry, providing travelers with added peace of mind and the option to safely return home, or quarantine at no added expense – the choice is theirs."