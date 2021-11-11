A brothel in Austria is offering a free sex session in exchange for receiving the COVID​​​​​​​-19 vaccine, Reuters reports.

The FunPalast: Sex Star Sauna Club will be administering the vaccine every Monday from 4 to 10 p.m. for the rest of November, and anyone who shows up to get the shot during that time will not only receive added protection against the virus, they will be given a 30-minute voucher with the “lady of your choice.”

“Due to the pandemic, we have registered a 50 percent decrease [in clients], with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will rise again,” FunPalast’s owner said, per UK’s Daily Mail. Women are encouraged to come for the vaccine as well, while boys as young as 14 years old can come to the brothel, if they are accompanied by an adult.

The initiative amid the announcement of the “2G” rule, which requires that residents show proof of vaccination or recovery in order to enter restaurants, theaters, etc. Austria has seen a worrisome rise in new cases, 635 per 100,000 residents, over the past seven days. Nearly 65 percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

“I would have gotten vaccinated anyway but the 2G rule has certainly accelerated things a little,” said a customer who identified himself as Gerhard. “And since an acquaintance of mine organized this action I thought: Let’s go for it.”

Gerhard added, “I think this is perfectly OK because we can achieve a better immunization rate this way and that’s necessary to end the pandemic at some point.”