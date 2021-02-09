On Tuesday, through an online press event, Audi showed off its new high-performance electric vehicle (EV) the E-Tron GT. In addition to the $330,000-plus you should already be setting aside to get your starter Rolls like Bieber, this will run you from somewhere between $99,900 (for the base model) to $139,900 (for the RS). That’s a comparitive bargain. Easy peasy.

As for availability. First, it comes out in Europe in the spring. And then it will come to the U.S. in the summer.

Those who buy the car or successfully lie about their credit to get a test drive will be treated to Audi’s highest performing electric car in history (no guarantees that statement will still be applicable in a year). As The Verge wrote, a standard GT can output 350kW of power (about 470 horsepower) while the company’s RS can do 440kW (about 590 horsepower). When put in overboost mode you can bump those numbers to new respetive totals of 522 and 637 horsepower. The standard car, which has a weight of about two-and-a-half tons, can do 0-60 in about 4.1 seconds, while the RS can drop that number to 3.3.

From its website, Audi claims ,“The high-voltage battery with a net energy content of 85 kWh enables ranges of up to 487 kilometers (302.6 mi) (for the Audi e-tron GT quattro**) to be achieved and can be recharged extremely quickly thanks to its 800-volt technology.”

Be aware that a U.S. press release roughly calculated that the standard has a 238-mile range on a full charge, while the RS’s range on the same amount of juice is 232 miles. Those are not official EPA numbers.

By its own estimation, the company says a five-minute charge can recover 100km (62 miles). Note that those numbers are the same as the ones posted by Porsche’s all-electric Taycan. That’s not a coincidence.

Others options for Audi’s newest high-end vehicle include: Matrix LED headlights (for Europeans only), a heads-up display that will project info onto the windshield, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, noise-insulting glass on the side and rear windows, massage seats, and all-wheel steering, among others.

You can check out Audi’s attempt to get you hyped through YouTube below, in either the one-minute version:



Or the more-than-an-hour version:



You can also check out a lot of pictures here.