Man Gets $1.4 Million Speeding Ticket, Officials Say That's Just a 'Placeholder' Amount

Noted in the original report and elsewhere is that Savannah officials have since addressed this story by calling the $1.4 million a "placeholder" pending a judge's decision on the final ticket amount up to $1,000. When reached for comment by Complex on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the City of Savannah’s Office of Marketing and Communications reiterated those remarks. The rep also pointed out that e-citation language will be changed moving forward.

"The balance reflected in the e-citation is a placeholder, not a fine," the city spokesperson said in an email. "The fine for a super speeder ticket can only be set by a judge at the court appearance and cannot exceed $1,000 plus state mandated costs. Since super speeders are required to go to court, the software automatically puts in a $999,999.99 base amount plus state mandated costs. Recorders Court is adjusting the language in e-citations in order to avoid future confusion."

Complex has also reached out to Georgia State Patrol for additional comment. This story may be updated.