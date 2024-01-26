Man Dies After Stealing Plane From Texas Airport and Crashing It

A 23-year-old man is dead after stealing a plane from a Texas airport and crashing it 80 miles away.

Per a report from KXAS-TV, the plane in question was stolen from the ATP Flight School at Addison Airport on Wednesday. The person who stole and subsequently piloted the small plane was later identified as North Carolina resident Logan Timothy James.

When reached for comment by Complex, a rep for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the stolen plane was a single-engine Cessna 172. The FAA rep added that the plane crashed “northwest of Direct, Texas” around 8:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

“Only the pilot was on board,” the rep said in an email, adding that the investigation was being led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).