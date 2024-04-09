Convicted Eye Drop Killer Sentenced to Life After Poisoning Friend and Stealing Nearly $300,000

A Wisconsin woman widely referred to in headlines as the Eye Drop Killer was sentenced to life with the possibly of parole this month.

During last Friday's sentencing, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow spoke at length about this "very unusual case," which centers on the death of 62-year-old Lynn Hernan in 2018. In 2021, Jessy Kurczewski, then 37, was charged with homicide and theft in the case. In November of last year, Kurczewski was convicted.

As detailed in the trial, Kurczewski was accused of fatally poisoning Hernan, her purported friend, using Visine eye drops. She’s also reported to have taken nearly $300,000. Prosecutors argued that tetrahydrozoline, a chemical in Visine, had caused Hernan’s death.

The case was unusual, Judge Dorow said on Friday, because of both the method of poisoning and the sheer amount of time the ensuing investigation required. Although Hernan’s was first treated as a suicide, the nature of the investigation changed drastically as it progressed, ultimately leading to the charges, and eventual conviction, against Kurczewski.

"What I think was happening is that you were using [the tetrahydrozoline] to control Lynn Hernan, to steal from her, to gain control of her accounts," Judge Dorow said, as seen in Fox 6 News Milwaukee-shared footage. "I think you targeted her, I agree with the state's assessment on that. The perfect victim."

Judge Dorow also pointed to Kurczewski's past convictions, arguing that "the best predictor of future behavior" is often found by looking at one's past.