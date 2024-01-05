Couple Forced to Dig Through Puke and Sh*t After Dog Eats $4,000 in Cash

A dog with decidedly expensive taste has set a new standard for pet-focused virality by snacking on thousands of dollars in cash for no discernible reason.

The dog, identified as a typically well-behaved doodle by the name of Cecil, was initially "fine” after eating an envelope filled with $4,000 last month. In an interview with NBC News this week, Cecil's owners, Clayton and Carrie Law, revealed the curiously consumed cash in question had been set aside for home improvement purposes.

On the day of the fateful feast, per Clayton, he had placed the cash-filled envelope on a countertop while taking care of a few things around the couple’s house. Shortly after, Clayton returned to the area to find Cecil had “mutilated” the bills, not to mention eaten many of them.