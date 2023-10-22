Man Arrested After Posing Like A Mall Mannequin To Steal After Hours

A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, has been arrested after acting like a mannequin to avoid security cameras at a shopping mall, police said.

According to a statement from police, the man waited until the mall was closed to steal jewelry from a kiosk. He stayed in one spot and was motionless until the coast was clear. He then proceeded to ransack various shops inside the mall.

Police released an image of the man caught in the act standing in front of a store while holding a bag in his hand. This isn't the first incident the man has been involved with at the mall.

On a separate day, the man was also accused of stealing food from a nearby bar, taking clothes from designer brand shops, and was caught on camera sliding through a store's open steel gate. The man was identified and security eventually apprehended him. Charges include theft and burglary, and he's facing up to 10 years in prison for his crimes.

If all that wasn't enough, authorities also accused the man of stealing money from cash registers at another mall after it was closed down for the day.

European countries have been having difficulty with people posing as mannequins and stealing from stores. In 2016, two people stood next to a group of mannequins and stole $12,000 worth of merchandise after the store closed in West Sussex, England. Four years prior, police in Rome, Italy, arrested three men who were trying to imitate mannequins inside a designer clothing store.