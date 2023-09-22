Indiana Police Searching for Murder Suspect Released by Accident: 'We Will Find You'

Police have a manhunt underway for a murder suspect who was accidentally released from jail due to a clerical error.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the Minnesota Police Department has been searching for Kevin Mason since September 13. The 28-year-old was arrested on warrants for homicide, parole violation, and possession of a firearm in connection to a shooting in Minneapolis in 2021.

The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a $10,000 reward for information that'll help with Mason's capture. Officials stated in the reward that Mason may be in either Indianapolis or Minneapolis. NBC News reported that Mason was arrested and detained at the Adult Detention Center in Indianapolis on September 11.

However, one of the record clerks messed up Mason's bookings, which led to his release from prison. The sheriff's office announced two people were fired in relation to the bookings mishap.

"On September 12 one of our inmate records clerks thought she was correcting different bookings for Mr. Mason," Marion County Sheriff's Office Col. James Martin said on Tuesday. "She removed two of the holds, leaving one additional hold for Mr. Mason. The next day, on September 13, Ramsey County, out of Minnesota, lifted the last and final hold that we had booked on for Mr. Mason."

He added, "Our clerk that was reviewing it sees three Minnesota holds, didn't realize what she was doing obviously. It's a critical error, critical mistake."