Burglar Does Yoga Before Getting Caught for Stealing Croissants From a Bakery, Video Shows

A woman in Australia was filmed doing a yoga and stretching exercise in front of a bakery right before the crime was committed inside the shop.

The incident, which occurred earlier this month, was no ordinary break-in. A woman, dressed entirely in black, was captured on the bakery's surveillance camera, engaging in an unexpected yoga and stretching routine. After her warm-up, she allegedly broke into the bakery around 3 a.m., making off with a variety of items, including croissants.

The bakery, in an Instagram post, expressed its shock at the audacious break-in. It even found humor in the situation, suggesting that the croissants might have enticed the woman into the crime.

"We were quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break in at our Bakery HQ," Phillippas Bakery wrote in its caption. "Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in 😵. A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar 🥐😆."