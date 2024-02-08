Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball

A Texas man has been sentenced for the murder of Asia Womack, a 21-year-old woman he fatally shot after she beat him at a basketball game.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, 32-year-old Cameron Jamaal Hogg was scheduled to go to trial this week but entered a last-minute plea deal with Dallas County prosecutors. Hogg reportedly pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder on Tuesday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison just two days later.

“It’s a slap in the face because it’s pretty much saying that Asia’s life was only worth 20 years,” Asia’s mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox affiliate KDFW. “That’s basically what they’re saying.”

Hogg was arrested in Oct. 2022 after police found Womack with multiple gunshot wounds on a South Dallas sidewalk. Authorities said the attack went down after Womack beat Hogg in a game of pick-up basketball. After a heated exchange, Hogg reportedly left the park and took his children home, only to return minutes later to confront Womack as she was walking him. It was at that time that Hogg pulled out a gun and fired four shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Emergency personnel transferred Womack to a nearby hospital, where she ultimately died. Hogg was arrested later that month and charged with murder, fleeing police officers, and driving while intoxicated.

“I forgive him,” Andrea Womack continued. “But at the same time, I just want him to see the hurt. I just want him to see the hurt that’s on my face. You can’t imagine what’s in my heart. Just to be able to look at him and face him and get some closure.”