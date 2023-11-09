China Reportedly Using Laser Light Shows to Keep Drivers From Falling Asleep

Earlier this week, X user Science Girl took to the platform to share a video filmed on the Qingdao–Yinchuan Expressway in northern China. The footage, which was reportedly taken by a motorist identified as “Mr. Li,” showed bright, multi-colored laser lights beaming from an overhead sign as cars traveled down the highway. The red, purple, blue, and green strobe lights filled the sky above the traffic and did not shine directly into the vehicles.

Science Girl said the feature was intended to keep drivers’ attention and prevent them from falling asleep behind the wheel.

“A video captured on the Qingdao–Yinchuan Expressway displays vibrant laser lights hovering above the vehicles,” the X user wrote. “Mr. Li, the person behind the camera, reported that these laser lights designed to combat fatigue quickly revitalized him and reduced his exhaustion during a prolonged nighttime.”