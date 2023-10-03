Surveillance Video Shows Store Clerk Set Ablaze by Shoplifter During Scuffle

Surveillance footage captured the horrifying scene when a California store clerk was set on fire by a shoplifter during a physical altercation last month.

The victim, who has been identified as Suraj, was working at the Appian Food and Liquor on Sept. 22 when he was notified by a co-worker that 38-year-old Kendall Burton was inside the convenience store, allegedly stealing lighter fluid for the third time that day, according to TMZ.

The above video shows a struggle between Suraj and Burton as the clerk's co-worker goes behind the counter to retrieve a baseball bat. Burton then pours lighter fluid on Suraj's head and sets him ablaze.