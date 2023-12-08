Sulfuric Acid Spill Causes Shutdown of Interstate in Atlanta, Hospitalizing 2 People

All lanes of Interstate 285 northbound in Atlanta were shut down Thursday after 200 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled all over the road.

According to 11Alive, firefighters were called to respond to the spill, which occurred around 5 p.m. Two Highway Emergency Response Operators, or HEROs, were transported to a nearby hospital after being exposed to the colorless and odorless yet potentially harmful chemical.

HEROs are tasked with helping clear roads following traffic-related incidents in the metro Atlanta area, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.