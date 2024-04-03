Wray & Nephew Connect With Foundervine For ‘Wray Forward’ Initiative To Support Black Entrepreneurs

Wray & Nephew have announced that, alongside long-term collaborators Foundervine, it’s launching the third year of their ‘Wray Forward’ programme. The initiative was inspired by a gap Wray & Nephew saw in the support networks available for Black entrepreneurs.

After conducting their own research, the Jamaica rum brand found that almost seven in ten (68%) Black entrepreneurs feel there are not enough business tools and resources available. It also found that over three-quarters (76%) of Black business owners felt they would have found success earlier if the right tools had been on offer. Meanwhile, a fifth (20%) of Black business owners had struggled to raise funds.

To remedy this, the ‘Wray Forward’ initiative launches with a four-pronged approach to connect Black entrepreneurs with established business founders and boost the profile of their businesses.

The program is now live and open to Black business owners and entrepreneurs to access via Foundervine.

Central to the ‘Wray Forward’ plan are the nine, expert-led workshops, offering opportunities for founders to get the knowledge and tools to start and build their businesses. These workshops run from April to November, a mix of live and online, and cover topics like the entrepreneurial mindset, personal branding, and securing brand partnerships.

There will also be networking events that give founders the chance to connect with their peers and can even be accessed by newcomers looking to get a foothold in their respective field.

It’s also launching four ‘Founder Growth Circles’, a series of coaching sessions with industry leaders and experts in four key sectors: Hair, Beauty & Wellness, Tech, Creative Industries, and FMCG

Participants can also get involved with pitch nights where, within four different sessions, six entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel with the chance to win cash prizes of £3,000, £1,500 and £500.

It’ll also be hosting roundtable discussions. These discussions give attendees a wrap-up of the whole program and a chance to raise issues and make their voices heard.

Izzy Obeng, co-founder of Foundervine, said: “Black founders face numerous limitations, including restricted access to capital, networks and opportunities. In 2024, we’re aiming to help more Black founders and entrepreneurs by breaking down these barriers and providing tailored support and resources. We’re delighted to be working with Wray & Nephew to equip Black founders with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape successfully.”

Sign up and find out more about the Wray Forward initiative over at Foundervine and tune into Complex UK Instagram and Wray & Nephew Instagram on Tuesday, April 9th, for a live Q&A hosted by @chantayyjayy, who will be answering all of your questions about entrepreneurship, the ‘Wray Forward’ programme and more.