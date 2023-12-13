Influencer Says She Got a ‘Christian BBL’ and Now Everyone Is Confused

The "Christian BBL" could be the next wave to hit the surgical table.

Earlier this week, the topic hit social media, namely X, after Christian YouTube influencer Sophiology, born Sophia Idahosa, shared a 39-minute video where she detailed the procedure. She explained that she went to Houston cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jung Money for liposuction and a fat transfer to her hips, and her recovery would be six months overall. Linking the procedure to her Christian faith, Idahosa clapped back against those who were "judgemental" of her decision to have surgery and "projecting their beliefs."

"I have never presented myself to be [a] holy, perfect example," she said around the 6:30-minute mark of the video below. "I've always vouched for the girls that love God and are not accepted by others."

Ironically, a remix of SZA's "Good Days" opens Idahosa's video. The singer-songwriter has been open about her own reasons for getting a BBL.